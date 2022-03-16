Kane scores again in Tottenham’s 2-0 win at Brighton in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored for the fourth straight Premier League game in a 2-0 win at Brighton that kept his team in the hunt for Champions League qualification. The England captain ran onto Rodrigo Bentancur’s through-ball and delivered a low finish inside the near post for Tottenham’s second goal in the 57th minute. Kane has rediscovered his best form with goals against Manchester United, Everton and Leeds in his previous three games. Including a double against Manchester City last month, it’s seven goals in six games for Kane and 12 for the season in the league. Cristian Romero put Spurs into the lead in the 37th.