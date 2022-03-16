Falcons sign LT Matthews to 3-year, $55 million extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line for eight seasons, has signed a three-year, $55 million extension that will carry through the 2026 season. The 30-year-old Matthews was the No. 6 overall pick by Atlanta in the 2014 draft. He has started 127 consecutive games, the longest active streak by an offensive lineman in the NFL. It is the fourth-longest active streak for any position. Matthews was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He was a team captain last season. He will earn a base salary of $12.5 million in 2022.