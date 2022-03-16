Ex-Kansas standout De Sousa back in NCAAs with Chattanooga

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

Former Kansas standout Silvio De Sousa has been to the NCAA Tournament and he has told his new Chattanooga teammates just how much fun playing in the postseason can be. Now the Mocs are about to find out firsthand for themselves. For De Sousa, it has been a long, tumultuous road back to the tournament. He is a big reason why the 13th-seeded Mocs will be playing No. 4 seed Illinois on Friday night in Pittsburgh in the South Region. He’s also why the Jayhawks are still in NCAA limbo. De Sousa is one reason the Jayhawks are waiting to hear from the NCAA after Kansas was a part of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball.