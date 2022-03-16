East Carolina hires Tennessee assistant as new men’s coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina hired Tennessee assistant Michael Schwartz as head basketball coach Wednesday. Athletic director Jon Gilbert announced the hiring. Schwartz spent seven seasons at Tennessee, four as associate head coach. Schwartz has been Tennessee’s defensive coordinator the past five seasons, and the Volunteeers are 118-45 in that span. Tennessee had the nation’s fourth-best defensive efficiency rating, according to KenPom.com. Schwartz will be staying with Tennessee through the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers just won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time in 43 years, and they are a No. 3 seed in the South Region.