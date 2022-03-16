Commanders releasing Flowers, Ioannidis to clear cap space

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Commanders are releasing starting left guard Ereck Flowers and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis. Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Alan Herman confirmed the respective moves to The Associated Press. Cutting them saves almost $17 million against the salary cap in 2022. Flowers started 16 games last season in his second tenure in Washington. Ioannidis had been an important part of Washington’s defensive tackle rotation. Herman says team officials lied to him and fellow agent Jared Fox recently by saying they had no plans to release Ioannidis. That conversation happened before the Commanders acquired Carson Wentz and his $28 million salary cap hit from Indianapolis.