Angels RHP Canning has setback, won’t be ready for opener

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Griffin Canning won’t be ready for opening day after a setback in his recovery from a back injury. The setback occurred a few weeks ago. The Orange County native and UCLA product was expected to be a strong candidate for the sixth spot in the Angels’ rotation this spring. Canning will begin playing catch next week, but he won’t throw off a mound for four weeks. Canning went 5-4 with a 5.60 ERA last season before getting sent to the minors in early July. Soon afterward, the 2020 Gold Glove winner was declared out for the season with a stress fracture in his lower back.