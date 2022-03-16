All Grand Slams to use 10-point tiebreaker in final set

LONDON (AP) — All four Grand Slam tennis tournaments will now use a 10-point tiebreaker when matches reach 6-6 in the final set. The Grand Slam Board announced the trial move on behalf of the Australian, French and U.S. Opens and Wimbledon. It’s based on “a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams.” The tiebreaker will be used if the score reaches six games all in the final set. The winner will be the first player to win 10 points with an advantage of two or more points. The Australian Open already uses the 10-point tiebreaker.