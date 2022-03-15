Yankees’ Judge sidesteps vaccine question amid NYC mandate

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status Tuesday amid a requirement in New York City that every private sector employee be inoculated against the coronavirus. Just like Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, unvaccinated players on the Yankees and Mets will not be allowed to suit up at home due to the city’s private employer mandate that went into effect Dec. 27. The employer mandate is the same across the board, whether it’s a sports team playing indoors or outdoors. The Yankees open their season at home against the rival Boston Red Sox on April 7.