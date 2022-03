By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have a strong starting rotation. But without Al-Star starter Carlos Rodon, who left via free agency for San Francisco, hard-throwing Michael Kopech will step up. Kopech was a big part of the bullpen last year as the White Sox cruised to the AL Central championship. He’ll need to build up to that, which is a challenge with a short spring training.