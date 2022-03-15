Rams’ Whitworth retires after 16 years capped by first ring

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is retiring after a 16-season NFL career capped by his first Super Bowl championship last month with the Los Angeles Rams. Whitworth turned 40 last December and became the oldest player in the modern NFL to start a game at left tackle. The two-time All-Pro protected Matthew Stafford’s blind side throughout the playoffs and into the Rams’ championship victory at their own SoFi Stadium. Whitworth said as recently as December that he intended to play out the next year of his contract with the Rams in 2022, but the opportunity to go out at the peak of his career apparently was too enticing to the lineman and his family.