Packers announce Rodgers has signed contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension assuring the two-time reigning MVP will remain with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers announced the extension Tuesday without releasing terms. NFL Network reported Rodgers will make over $150 million over the next three years. The 38-year-old Rodgers had announced a week ago on Twitter that he was returning to the Packers for an 18th season but said no deal had been signed at that point. The structure of the four-time MVP quarterback’s contract is designed to help the Packers’ salary-cap situation for now.