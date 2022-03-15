Orioles’ Mullins explains handling of Crohn’s diagnosis

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Cedric Mullins’ outstanding 2021 statistics for the Baltimore Orioles appear even more impressive after learning of the compounding offseason surgery had to overcome. Mullins underwent intestinal surgery in November 2020 after a diagnosis of Crohn’s Disease. He only shared the news with Baltimore’s front office and a few close friends. In 2021, Mullins became the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season. He was also the starting center fielder for the American League in the All-Star Game and hit .291 batting left-handed exclusively after abandoning switch-hitting.