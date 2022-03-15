Loyola eyes another NCAA run, with Sister Jean by its side

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The NCAA Tournament begins this week with a familiar face on hand. Loyola Chicago is back in the tournament and so is the team’s beloved chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. She is now 102. The nun and her team captured the country’s imagination with a stunning Final Four run in 2018 and made another big push last year, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen. The Ramblers will play Ohio State in Pittsburgh on Friday in a first-round game.