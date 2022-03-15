Lawmakers rip Emmert, demand more progress on NCAA equity

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Three congressional lawmakers say the NCAA has made “inadequate progress” in addressing the inequities in the treatment of male and female athletes. The lawmakers singled out the college basketball tournaments that begin this week and sent a six-page letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert. The lawmakers say he has fialed to implement some of the key recommendations from an external review last year. The NCAA says its work is not done and many improvements have been made.