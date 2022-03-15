IUPUI women get 2nd chance to make 1st NCAA impression

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IUPUI star Macee Williams took a few minutes to savor the final seconds of winning the Horizon League Tournament title. Then she hugged assistant coach Holly Hoopingarner. The two will finally get to to the NCAA Tournament together. It was supposed to happen when Hoopingarner led IUPUI to its first Division I conference title two years ago. That tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. Hoopingarner lost her chance to play in the tourney. But she and Williams are now preparing for the school’s first NCAA Tournament game. It comes Friday night against Oklahoma.