Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:48 PM

Grzelcyk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blackhawks 2-1

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored at 1:40 of overtime and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1. After taking a cross-ice feed from Taylor Hall, Grzelcyk whipped a shot past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to end it on Boston’s 48th shot of the game. Hall had two assists as Boston won its third straight to start a four-game trip and improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 overall. Fleury sparkled in net, making 46 saves to keep the Blackhawks in it as the Bruins dominated play. Fleury wasn’t beaten until Patrice Bergeron snapped a scoreless tie early in the third on Boston’s 40th shot. Brandon Hagel scored his 21st goal midway through the period to tie it.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content