Chastain, Suarez have upstart Trackhouse eyeing victories

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A quick glance at the statistics fails to accurately show the most improved NASCAR team through the first month of competition. Neither driver has won a race. One is ranked 14th in the standings, the other 22nd. But Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez are inching Trackhouse Racing closer and closer to victory lane. Both drivers have been competitive and in contention to win races, and Trackhouse Racing next rolls into Atlanta Motor Speedway seeking its breakthrough first Cup victory.