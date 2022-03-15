Benfica stuns Ajax 1-0 to advance to CL quarterfinals

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Darwin Núñez has scored late as Benfica defeated Ajax 1-0 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in six years. The result ends the Dutch team’s great run in the European competition. Núñez found the net with a 77th-minute header off a free kick from the right side to help Benfica make it to the last eight for the fifth time. The two-time European Champion was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the 2016 quarterfinals. Ajax was one of three teams that won all six group-stage matches along with Liverpool and Bayern. The Dutch club was in the last 16 for the second time since 2006.