AP source: Broncos pluck free agent DE Gregory from Cowboys

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Denver Broncos and defensive end Randy Gregory have agreed on a $70 million, five-year contract. The agreement will prevent the Dallas Cowboys from keeping one of their top targets in free agency. The 29-year-old Gregory has had a suspension-filled seven years in the NFL but was coming off a productive and drama-free season. The Cowboys hoped the goodwill built in by standing by a troubled player would lead to a return. Gregory chose the Broncos instead.