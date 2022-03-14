With Freeman a free agent, Braves get star 1B Olson from A’s

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. The A’s are getting a prize package of four players from Atlanta, including young outfielder Cristian Pache, in the deal. Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, including as a veteran leader on last year’s championship team. The 32-year-old has been revered by fans and teammates in Georgia. On Sunday, Braves pitcher Charlie Morton said that if Freeman returned, he expected the left-handed slugger would one day have his number retired.