Trout wants to stay in center, regain top form with Angels

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Trout found out the Los Angeles Angels are thinking about moving him out of center field the same way many of his fans did. He read about it from journalists on Twitter. The three-time AL MVP isn’t really the type to get worked up about a detail that could have been perceived as disrespect by a more sensitive superstar. After learning about Joe Maddon’s thoughts and then discussing it with the Angels manager, Trout says he isn’t ready to move away from the center of the action just yet. He’ll still do whatever Maddon thinks is best for the Halos.