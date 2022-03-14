Trojans try to recapture glory, make strides against UCLA

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Southern California’s blueblood baseball program hasn’t been much of a factor nationally for two decades. The Trojans are showing signs of re-emerging. They’re coming off their first series win at UCLA since 2016 and are out to an 11-3 start. That’s their best since the 2015 team opened with 12 straight wins. Coach Jason Gill says taking two of three against the Bruins helps his program earn respect. USC entered the national polls for the first time at No. 25. Mississippi is No. 1 by D1Baseball.com, Notre Dame by Baseball America and Vanderbilt by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.