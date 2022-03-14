Sánchez starts new chapter with Twins, leaving Yanks in past

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Gary Sánchez is ready to move on from the New York Yankees. The power-hitting catcher reported to Minnesota Twins camp with teammate Gio Urshela about 12 hours after they were traded. The Twins sent third baseman Josh Donaldson and short-lived shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Yankees in the deal. Sánchez said “that chapter is done” when asked by reporters about his time in New York. He hit 105 home runs over his first 3 1/2 seasons with the Yankees but struggled with his defense. The Twins plan to platoon him with Ryan Jeffers at catcher.