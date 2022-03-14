Ozuna addresses Braves after domestic violence ban ends

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna says he has addressed teammates and is sorry to fans for an arrest last year on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Ozuna returned to the team this week for the first time since his May 29 arrest. He was placed on administrative leave during Major League Baseball’s investigation and missed Atlanta’s World Series championship run last fall. MLB suspended the 31-year-old retroactively for 20 games under its domestic violence policy in November, allowing him to return for the start of the 2022 season.