Kershaw can earn up to $22M as part of 2022 Dodgers’ deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw can earn $5 million in performance bonuses for starts as part of his new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which would raise his earnings to $22 million. Kershaw’s deal calls for a $2.5 million signing bonus, payable within 15 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office. He gets a $14.5 million salary and would earn $1 million apiece for 16, 20, 22, 24 and 26 starts. The 33-year-old left-hander was coming off a $93 million, three-year deal.