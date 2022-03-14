Bills cut OL Daryl Williams to free up salary cap space

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released offensive lineman Daryl Williams in a move that frees up about $5.5 million in salary cap space entering the NFL’s free agency period. Williams had two years left on a contract extension he signed last offseason. He played at right tackle and right guard, starting all 17 games last season and 33 overall in two years with Buffalo. Cutting the seventh-year player leaves Buffalo about $6.2 million under the cap. That leads to the expectation that more salary-related moves are coming before free agency opens on Wednesday.