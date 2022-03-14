Barnes, Raptors all over Lakers early in 114-103 win

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 15 of his 21 points in the first quarter and the Toronto Raptors held off a late rally by the Los Angeles Lakers for a 114-103 victory. The Raptors led by 24 in the first as the Lakers were soundly defeated for the second consecutive night. Gary Trent Jr. had 28 points and Pascal Siakam scored 27 for Toronto, which has won four straight — all on the road. LeBron James had 30 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles, which has lost four of five, including 140-111 at Phoenix on Sunday.