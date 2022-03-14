AP Source: Eagles, edge rusher Haason Reddick agree to deal

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Haason Reddick is joining the Eagles. Reddick will be going home to boost the Philadelphia pass rush. Reddick and the Eagles have agreed to terms on a $45 million, three-year contract that includes $30 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $49.5 million, the person said on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be made official until Wednesday. Reddick, who played at Temple and grew up in Camden, New Jersey, had 11 sacks for Carolina last year. A first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, Reddick had 12 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020. Listed as a linebacker, Reddick should be used as an edge rusher.