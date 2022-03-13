Yanks get Donaldson from Twins in trade for Sánchez, Urshela

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired former AL MVP Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela. The trade remakes the left side of the Yankees infield and rids them of Sánchez, a two-time All-Star who’s been a defensive liability and slumped at the plate in four straight seasons. Donaldson becomes a teammate of Gerrit Cole after suggesting last June that the Yankees ace had been trying to hide the use of unauthorized grip aides.