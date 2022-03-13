Star slugger Cabrera, Tigers start spring with a new outlook

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera showed up Sunday morning for the start of his 20th spring training camp in the majors, his 15th with the Detroit Tigers. This one is a little different. For the first time since 2016, the fortified Tigers are thinking about winning, perhaps even contending. Cabrera topped the career 500-homer mark last season and needs just 13 hits to reach 3,000. The 38-year-old star helped the Tigers go 77-85 last season in their first year under manager A.J. Hinch. It was a big leap up from four straight seasons of winning percentages under .400. In November, Detroit traded for catcher Tucker Barnhart from Cincinnati. The Tigers then signed left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and shortstop Javier Báez to long-term contracts.