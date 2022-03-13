Madsen triumphs in playoff for first LPGA Tour victory

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Nanna Koerstz Madsen became the first Danish player to win an LPGA Tour title after a dramatic second-hole playoff victory over Lin Xiyu of China at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Sunday. Both players set a new tournament record of 26-under-par 262 in regulation, and then birdied the par-5 18th in the first extra hole before the Dane sealed the win with a 7-foot eagle putt in the next to secure her biggest career victory. The 27-year-old Madsen, who shot a final-round 5-under 67, also became the third European to win the event after Suzann Pettersen of Norway in 2007 and Anna Nordqvist of Sweden in 2014.