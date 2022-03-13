Embiid’s 35 points, 16 points lead 76ers over Magic in OT

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 35 points and 16 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers kept rallying, finally beating the Orlando Magic 116-114 in overtime. Down by 17 points in the first half and trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Sixers were behind 113-109 with 1:25 left in OT. James Harden hit one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds left in overtime to give Philadelphia a two-point lead. Cole Anthony missed a 3-pointer at the horn for Orlando. Anthony’s three 3-pointers had put the Magic ahead in the final minutes. Harden finished with 26 points and Tobias Harris added 25 for the 76ers. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 23 points and 12 rebounds.