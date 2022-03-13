Delaware women hold off Drexel for CAA title 63-59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jasmine Dickey scored 27 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Jewell Smalls made the clinching free throw with 2.5 seconds left and Delaware captured the CAA championship and its fourth NCAA Tournament berth with a 63-59 win over Drexel. The second-seeded Fightin’ Blue Hens led by 16 points with 6 1/2 minutes to play and 11 with 2 1/2 to go before hanging on in the frantic finish as the top-seeded defending champion Dragons reeled off eight straight points. Smalls clinched Delaware’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2013. Keishana Washington had 22 points to lead the Dragons, who beat Delaware 63-52 in the title game last year and twice in the regular season.