Champion Braves open camp with Acuña, Morton but no Freeman

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves opened spring training Sunday with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Charlie Morton, but no Freddie Freeman. The star slugger remains a free agent coming out of baseball’s 99-day lockout, and he’s reportedly being courted by the big-money Yankees and Dodgers. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker says he’s texted with Freeman, but not about his contract status. Snitker says Freeman is “going to be a good friend the rest of my life, regardless of professionally what happens.”