No. 9 Purdue gets past Michigan State 75-70, into title game

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey had 22 points and 19 rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers late to help No. 9 Purdue beat seventh-seeded Michigan State 75-70 in the second Big Ten Tournament semifinal. The third-seeded Boilermakers will face No. 24 Iowa in their first title game since 2018. A.J. Hoggard finished with 17 points and 10 assists to lead Michigan State after replacing injured point guard Tyson Walker. Hunter’s two 3s and a layup during a 10-2 run swung the game. Hunter had 11 points.