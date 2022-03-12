Markstrom gets ninth shutout, Flames beat Detroit 3-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for his league-leading ninth shutout and Elias Lindholm scored his career-high 30th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Toffoli and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary which entered the game in first place in the Pacific Division, five points up on the Los Angeles Kings. Detroit is winless in its last five. Barely tested through 40 minutes, 14 of Markstrom’s stops came in the third period as Detroit mounted a late push. Markstrom is 28-11-6 on the season. Thomas Greiss finished with 40 stops for Detroit.