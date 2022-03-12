Liverpool wins 2-0 at Brighton as it chases down Man City

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah have led Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over Brighton, maintaining the attempt to chase down Premier League leader Manchester City. Liverpool is three points behind City with the defending champions playing at Crystal Palace on Monday. Diaz headed the ball into the back of the net in the 19th minute before being clattered by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as he rushed out. Sanchez avoided a red card. Liverpool’s second came on a penalty converted by Salah in the 61st after Naby Keita’s half-volley struck Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma on the arm.