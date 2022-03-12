Hight tops Funny Car qualifying at NHRA Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in his bid to open the season with three straight victories. Hight had a 3.831-second run at 333.41 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 72nd overall. He opened the season with victories in Pomona, California, and Chandler, Arizona. Tripp Tatum led the Top Fuel field, Aaron Stanfield topped the Pro Stock lineup and Matt Smith got the top spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle based on points from last season. Tatum raced to his first career No. 1 qualifier, making the quickest run in track history with a pass of 3.674 at 331.53.