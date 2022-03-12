Hamilton not in optimistic mood on final day of F1 testing

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton was not feeling optimistic as the last day of Formula One preseason testing raised questions about how Mercedes will fare when the season starts next weekend. Hamilton missed out on a record eighth F1 title on the last lap of the last race last year, and is looking to grab his crown back from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. But Hamilton and other drivers have been struggling during preseason testing with what F1 calls “porpoising” — an aerodynamic issue where cars hop and bounce on the track — and with other issues like tire grip. Hamilton says Mercedes lacks speed and “we’re certainly not at the top.”