Akron rocks rival Kent State 75-55 for MAC title, NCAA berth

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 23 points and Akron’s defense clamped down on Mid-American Conference player of the year Sincere Carry while defeating rival Kent State 75-55 in the MAC championship to earn its first NCAA bid since 2013. The fourth-seeded Zips ended Kent State’s 14-game winning streak on a day that began with four Golden Flashes players being disciplined for a profane video. Freeman added eight rebounds and was named the tournament’s MVP.  Justyn Hamilton scored 19 to lead Kent State, which played short-handed due to discipline dished out by the MAC in the wake of a video recorded by Golden Flashes players in their locker room after Friday’s win over Ohio. Carry had just six points and nine turnovers. 

