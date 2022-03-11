Warriors finally feel they have home court advantage

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr has grown to truly appreciate Golden State’s new Chase Center even with all the emotions and fond memories from the franchise’s longtime home of Oracle Arena, a venue long known as one of the most imposing in the NBA because of its deafening crowds. The team relocated ahead of the 2019-20 season then played the first four months of the pandemic-delayed next season without fans. Now, the Warriors are establishing a home-court advantage at last.