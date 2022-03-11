Rutgers gives Steve Pikiell 4-year extension through 2030

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell through the 2029-30 season. The school announced the four-year extension Friday, hours before the Scarlet Knights were beaten by No. 24 Iowa 84-74 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis. The deal guarantees Pikiell additional compensation of $16 million, including performance and retention bonuses. He previously signed a contract extension in February 2020 through the 2025-26 season. In six seasons, Pikiell has led the program to historic heights, including an NCAA Tournament berth last year, its first since 1991. The Scarlet Knights are on the bubble to make the tourney this year.