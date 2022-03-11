Skip to Content
Pitt sticking with Jeff Capel despite on-court struggles

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is sticking with Jeff Capel. Athletic director Heather Lyke said the Panthers remain committed to Capel, who is 51-69 in four seasons since taking over for Kevin Stallings. That includes an 11-21 mark this year. Pitt has endured six straight losing seasons since Jamie Dixon left for TCU in 2016. Capel and Lyke said in a statement that while Capel’s rebuild has not progressed as quickly as both would like they remain focused on turning the program around.

