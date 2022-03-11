No. 24 Princeton women win, Harvard honors Delaney-Smith

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 22 points, Ellie Mitchell had 11 points and 16 rebounds for her sixth double-double, and No. 24 Princeton beat Harvard 72-67 in the final game for coaching icon Kathy Delaney-Smith. Princeton advances to the championship game of the Ivy League tournament on Saturday. Kaitlyn Chen finished with 18 points and Julia Cunningham had 12 for top-seeded Princeton. McKenzie Forbes scored 21 points for fourth-seeded Harvard.