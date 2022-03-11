No. 21 Oklahoma women advance to Big 12 tourney semis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Madi Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Taylor Robertson also scored 19 points and No. 21 Oklahoma beat Kansas 80-68 to advance to the Big 12 Conference tournament semifinals. Fourth-seeded Oklahoma, which picked up its first conference tournament victory since 2016, avenged a 73-67 loss at home against the Jayhawks five days ago in the regular-season finale. Liz Scott added 11 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma. Williams and Robertson, who were unanimous selections to the All-Big 12 first team, each had six field goals, three 3-pointers and four free throws. Zakiyah Franklin scored 15 points with five assists for Kansas (20-9). Thomas finished with 13 points and Ioanna Chatzileonti had 11.