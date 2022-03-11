AP Exclusive: HR Derby could decide All-Star Game winner

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — If the next All-Star Game in Major League Baseball goes deep into the night, a slugger may get a chance to decide it by going deep — in a Home Run Derby. That’s right, say going, going, goodbye to extra innings in the Midsummer Classic. Instead, bring on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr., Bryce Harper and the big boppers for a winner-take-all blast-off. It’s part of the new labor deal signed by MLB and the players’ union. The sides also agreed to talk about having a concert in the middle of the All-Star Game. Plus, as part of international play in the future, they’ve agreed to hold a regular-season game in Paris in 2025.