American Daryl Dike resumes full training with West Brom

By The Associated Press

American forward Daryl Dike has resumed full training with West Bromwich Albion for the first time since injuring a hamstring in his first start for the team on Jan. 22. Dike joined second-tier West Brom from Major League Soccer’s Orlando on Jan. 1. He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan to second-tier Barnsley. Dike made his debut for the U.S. national team last year. He was on the squad for last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup but has not been selected for any World Cup qualifiers. The 21-year-old from Oklahoma has three goals in eight international appearances.