Wenzel scores 12 to lead Wyoming over UNLV 59-56 in MWC

LAS VEGAS — Brendan Wenzel had 12 points off the bench and Wyoming scored the last seven points of the game to edge fifth-seeded UNLV 59-56 in the Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinals. Donovan Williams made a layup with 2:11 to play to give UNLV a 56-52 lead. Xavier Dussell made two free throws and hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go. Wenzel capped it with a pair of free throws with three seconds left. The Runnin’ Rebels missed their last four shots. Bryce Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels with 22 points and seven rebounds.

