UEFA opens disciplinary case against PSG chief Al-Khelaifi

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi over heated incidents after the team’s Champions League loss at Real Madrid. The disciplinary case, which also includes sporting director Leonardo, followed reports that Al-Khelaifi went in search of the match officials to protest refereeing decisions on Wednesday night. PSG was beaten 3-1 in Madrid to exit the round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate loss. The French side led 1-0 from the first leg and Kylian Mbappe scored again in Madrid to give PSG a 2-0 aggregate lead that was wiped out by Karim Benzema scoring a hat trick.