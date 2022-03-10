Sevilla beats West Ham in EL, Roma wins at Vitesse in ECL

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Munir has scored the winning goal for Sevilla to lead the six-time Europa League champions 1-0 over West Ham in the first leg of the round of 16 of the European second-tier competition. In a game played at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium that will host the final, the hosts prevailed despite being hit by a string of injuries. Later Thursday, Barcelona hosts Galatasaray. The other games see Scottish champion Rangers host Red Star Belgrade and Atalanta play Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco visits Braga. In the Europa Conference League, Jose Mourinho’s Roma registered a 1-0 victory away at the Dutch team Vitesse .